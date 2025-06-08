Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay, a conservative presidential hopeful, was in serious condition Sunday following surgery for a gunshot wound at a political rally a day earlier, Bogota’s mayor said.

Mayor Carlos Galan visited the Fundacion Santa Fe clinic to express solidarity with the family of the 39-year-old senator.

“He survived the procedure; these are critical moments and hours for his survival,” said Galan early Sunday after receiving information from the medical staff at the clinic.

The hospital said Sunday that Uribe Turbay was recovering in intensive care after undergoing neurosurgery and a procedure on his left thigh. His condition was described as “extremely serious,” and his prognosis was reserved.

“Miguel continues to fight hard for his life, and I ask each of you to keep praying fervently,” Uribe Turbay’s wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, said in a statement.

Former presidents Alvaro Uribe and Cesar Gaviria visited the clinic, along with senators, city council members and other politicians, including former senator Ingrid Betancourt.

The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighbourhood in Bogota when armed assailants shot him from behind, said the right-wing Democratic Center, which was the party of former president Uribe. The men are not related.

Images circulating on social media showed a person firing several shots at the senator from behind, apparently hitting his head before he collapsed.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, said the senator received two gunshot wounds in the attack, which also wounded two others. Their identities and conditions have not been disclosed.

The office said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene with a firearm. He was injured in the leg and was recovering at another clinic, authorities said. Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez added that over 100 officers are investigating who was behind the attack.

Uribe Turbay is the political heir of his grandfather, former President Julio Cesar Turbay, who was in office from 1978-82.