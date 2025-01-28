Israel's deadly war on Gaza has had a devastating impact on pregnant women, leaving many of them suffering from miscarriage, urinary tract infections, anaemia and other severe medical complications, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said in a new report.

In the 50-page report, “‘Five Babies in One Incubator’: Violations of Pregnant Women’s Rights Amid Israel’s Assault on Gaza,” published on Tuesday, the HRW said Israel is imposing an illegal blockade, cutting off access to water, food, and electricity, using starvation as a warfare tactic, targeting the medical system, and repeatedly forcing transfers.

The rights group also said these actions violate the right to follow-up and postnatal care for pregnant women, girls, and their children, as Israeli legislation targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), set to take effect this week, is expected to significantly hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid to the devastated region.

As of January 2025, emergency obstetric and newborn care is only available at seven out of 18 partially functioning hospitals across Gaza, four out of 11 field hospitals, and one community health centre, compared to a total of 20 hospitals and other smaller healthcare facilities that functioned before October 7, 2023.

The World Health Organization has identified 19 types of medical equipment and 24 types of medication for prenatal, delivery and postnatal care that were in short supply and urgently needed as of December 2024.

In July 2024, maternal health experts reported that the rate of miscarriage in Gaza had increased by up to 300 percent since October 7, 2023.

According to a 31-year-old woman, who was two months pregnant when Israel's war on Gaza began, her family struggled to find food.

“I was starving. We were all in famine in northern Gaza. We had no gas to cook with. I lost a lot of weight,” she said.

She went to Rafah and visited a doctor in his private clinic for a checkup, but he could provide no examination beyond an ultrasound.

Women like her are rushed out of sometimes packed hospitals within a few hours of childbirth to make room for other patients, many of them war casualties.

Severe complications