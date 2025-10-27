Artificial intelligence and quantum computing are reshaping the future of medicine, allowing scientists to speed up drug discovery and tackle complex diseases with unprecedented precision. This technological push is opening new frontiers in biotech innovation worldwide.

US-based artificial intelligence and quantum technology firm SandboxAQ announced a landmark agreement with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, to accelerate drug development and build biotech assets worth $1 billion, the companies announced on Monday.

The deal, unveiled on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, will allow Bahrain to license SandboxAQ’s advanced quantitative models — trained on physics, chemistry, and biology — to speed up drug discovery and scientific innovation.

According to a joint statement, the partnership aims to establish Bahrain as a regional biotech hub, with a joint research committee overseeing a three-year program focused on developing new therapeutics.

“Intellectual property in biotech”