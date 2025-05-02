WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan set to receive nationals back from Indian border
Foreign Ministry says India’s decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens has created “serious humanitarian challenges”.
Pakistan set to receive nationals back from Indian border
Pakistani citizens take shelter under a tree as they wait to leave on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, near Amritsar. / Photo: Reuters
May 2, 2025

Pakistan said on Friday it is ready to receive its citizens returning from India via the border, which was closed in the wake of a deadly attack last month in Kashmir, said an official statement from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also said India’s decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens has created “serious humanitarian challenges”. “Many patients with fragile health had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment,” said the ministry.
Many Pakistani nationals are stranded on the Indian side of the border at Attari-Wagah after the two nuclear-armed neighbours closed border crossings in the wake of the attack in India-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

RelatedTRT Global - US urges India to avoid broader conflict after Kashmir attack

Islamabad said it was open to receive its citizens if Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side. “The Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well,” it added.

Recommended


The nuclear-armed neighbours took reciprocal measures after the attack by unknown gunmen in Kashmir. They closed borders and airspace as well as expelled diplomats from each other’s diplomatic missions. India also unilaterally suspended a bilateral water-sharing pact, the Indus Waters Treaty.

RelatedTRT Global - What is the Indus Waters Treaty that India has 'suspended'?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats