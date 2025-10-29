TÜRKİYE
In photos: Nationwide festivities mark Türkiye’s 102nd Republic Day
As celebrations take place across Türkiye to mark the 102nd anniversary, citizens enjoy vibrant celebrations all over the country.
Turkish flags are hung on the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge to mark the 102nd anniversary of Turkish Republic Day in Istanbul, Türkiye. / AA
October 29, 2025

Türkiye celebrates the 102nd Republic Day on October 29, 2025, commemorating the moment when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, proclaimed the nation a republic.

Across the country, cities are hosting celebrations filled with patriotic displays, parades, and exhibitions that offer citizens proud and festive moments.

Türkiye’s century-long journey is being celebrated as a legacy of remarkable achievements in science, technology, and national unity, honouring a glorious past while looking toward an even brighter future.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by senior state officials, visited Anıtkabir to mark Türkiye’s October 29 Republic Day.

After placing a wreath bearing the crescent and star on Atatürk’s mausoleum, Erdogan and the officials observed a moment of silence, followed by the national anthem.

The Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, SOLOTURK, performed a display flight over the UNESCO World Heritage site of Pamukkale in the province of Denizli as part of Türkiye’s October 29 Republic Day celebrations.

Turkish Police Department frogmen hoisted the national flag on the wreck of the Monem ship, which sank off Cesme in 2004 while being towed to Aliaga for dismantling, in celebration of Türkiye’s 102nd Republic Day anniversary.

In Igdır, located in Türkiye’s Eastern Anatolia Region, students of Inonu Primary School formed a “102nd Year” choreography in their schoolyard to celebrate Republic Day and the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
