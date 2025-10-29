Türkiye celebrates the 102nd Republic Day on October 29, 2025, commemorating the moment when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, proclaimed the nation a republic.

Across the country, cities are hosting celebrations filled with patriotic displays, parades, and exhibitions that offer citizens proud and festive moments.

Türkiye’s century-long journey is being celebrated as a legacy of remarkable achievements in science, technology, and national unity, honouring a glorious past while looking toward an even brighter future.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by senior state officials, visited Anıtkabir to mark Türkiye’s October 29 Republic Day.

After placing a wreath bearing the crescent and star on Atatürk’s mausoleum, Erdogan and the officials observed a moment of silence, followed by the national anthem.