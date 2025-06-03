The White House has said it is reviewing reports of civilian casualties at a Gaza aid distribution site, after officials and eyewitnesses said dozens of people were killed and injured.

"The administration is aware of those reports, and we are currently looking into the veracity of them. Because, unfortunately, unlike some in the media, we don't take the word of Hamas with total truth. We like to look into it when they speak," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

According to local resources in Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire early Tuesday on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid at a distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, killing 27 and wounding more than 90.

The group called on the United Nations to intervene and stop the “killing mechanism”, demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors under international oversight, without Israeli control.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the reported killings.