US President Donald Trump does not intend to continue military strikes against Iran and is instead seeking a peace agreement with Tehran, according to a report published by Axios, citing an unnamed American official.

The report said Trump contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites to inform him of the outcome and outline his intention to pursue a deal with Iran.

"The president does not want to continue the strikes. He is prepared to respond if Iran retaliates, but he told Netanyahu he wants peace," the American official was quoted as saying.

An Israeli official confirmed this position, telling Axios: "The Americans made it clear to us they want to close this round.

They do not object to us continuing our strikes, but for them, it is over."

The report stated that Israel destroyed Iranian air defence systems within 48 hours before the American strike, based on a US request. US and Israeli officials said Washington had provided Israel with a list of targets to strike ahead of the attack on the Fordo nuclear facility.