Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is “the greatest obstacle to regional peace,” as Israeli attacks fuel growing instability across the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan underlined that Israel is deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, while targeting innocent women and children.

"Let me state this openly and bluntly: with all these atrocities, with all these attacks, the Netanyahu government is the greatest obstacle to regional peace," Erdogan said during the 51st meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He also noted that Palestinians in Gaza live under dire conditions that are "even worse than those of the concentration camps of the Nazi forces."

Erdogan also recalled the ambitions of Germany's Nazi regime leader, Hitler, which "set the world on fire," adding that "Netanyahu’s Zionist ambitions serve no purpose other than dragging the world into disaster."

‘State terrorism’