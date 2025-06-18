ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Türkiye bolsters border defences in response to rising Israel-Iran tensions
Turkish defence chief denounces Israel's "unlawful attacks" and outlines broader strategy to shield nation under "Steel Dome".
“We condemn Israel’s unlawful attacks launched against Iran, our neighbouring country, last Friday,” Guler said. / AA
June 18, 2025

Türkiye has ramped up its border and airspace security in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Defence Minister Yasar Guler condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran and warned of regional destabilisation.

During a video conference with commanders on Wednesday, Guler emphasised that Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation since the attacks began and is taking “comprehensive and robust measures” to secure its territory.

“Under the directives of our president, we are acting with a proactive security paradigm,” he said. “In close coordination with our relevant institutions, we are assessing all scenarios that could affect our country.”

“We condemn Israel’s unlawful attacks launched against Iran, our neighbouring country, last Friday,” Guler said.

“Israel’s lawless operations—first in Gaza, then Lebanon, and now Iran—once again reveal its clear intent to spread conflict across the entire region.”

“Israel is dragging our region into chaos with its actions,” he said, calling on the international community to “urgently act to stop Israel’s arbitrary moves that aim to plunge the region into disorder.”

'Steel Dome'

The defence minister also outlined Türkiye’s longer-term defence strategy, including the development of an integrated air defence system named the “Steel Dome.”

The system is expected to work in conjunction with the country’s domestically developed fighter jet, Kaan, and a range of missile systems.

“Under the leadership of our president, our greatest goal is to achieve the highest defence capacity for protecting our homeland through our ‘Steel Dome’ air defence system,” Guler said.

He concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s resolve to not merely observe but shape developments in the region.

“We will continue to implement our multidimensional and in-depth defence and security policies effectively, taking all necessary steps without hesitation.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
