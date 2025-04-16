US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of the State Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC).

“Over the last decade, Americans have been slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions,” Rubio wrote on X on Wednesday. “That ends today.”

The office, according to Rubio, “actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.”

In an op-ed in The Federalist, Rubio framed the decision as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to restore free speech and roll back “the disinformation industry.”

“The Trump administration rejects this anti-American attitude,” wrote Rubio. “The American people don’t need an obscure agency to ‘protect’ them from lies by pressuring X to ban users or trying to put The Federalist out of business.”