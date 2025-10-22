Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday backed US leader Donald Trump's proposal to make the current front line the basis for negotiations with Russia, but doubted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would accept it.

Trump "proposed 'Stay where we stay and begin conversation'," Zelensky told reporters during a brief visit to Oslo.

"I think that was a good compromise, but I'm not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the president," he said.

Efforts to bring an end to Russia-Ukraine war, launched in 2022, appear to have once again hit a standstill.

In recent days, Trump has urged both Moscow and Kiev to stop the war at their current battle lines.