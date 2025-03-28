US Senator Bernie Sanders has denounced the arrest of a Turkish PhD student, calling it part of President Donald Trump’s "move toward authoritarianism."

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Fulbright scholar, was detained late on Tuesday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner, her lawyer Mahsa Khanbabai said.

A video circulating online shows masked agents handcuffing her and confiscating her phone.

Her arrest follows the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on pro-Palestine activists and academics.

"Why? She wrote an op-ed critical of Israel's war against the Palestinian people," Sanders said on X, regarding Ozturk's arrest.

He urged action against what he called Trump’s "political persecution of dissidents."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Thursday that Ozturk’s student visa had been revoked, saying visas are not granted for "social activism" that disrupts university campuses. He provided no evidence linking her to any violent activity and said some 300 foreign student visas have been cancelled so far.

Ozturk’s supporters say she was targeted after a pro-Israel website, Canary Mission, highlighted an op-ed she co-authored with three other writers in criticising Israel.

Lawyer says Turkish student 'abducted'



Meanwhile, Khanbabai said her client had been unlawfully abducted after a video surfaced on social media showing Ozturk being detained by masked, plain-clothed figures near Tufts University in Massachusetts.

The video quickly went viral as a symbol driving the fear and anger gripping US campuses as Trump clamps down on students with anti-genocide views.

Ozturk had penned an op-ed in a student newspaper decrying Israel's military invasion of Gaza and, although she had a valid student visa, is now being held pending her deportation.

Immigration lawyer Khanbabai complained that Ozturk had been taken to a detention center in the southern state of Louisiana, despite a court order saying that she remain in Massachusetts.