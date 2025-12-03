The US government has halted immigration applications for citizens from 19 nations, including Afghanistan, Yemen, and Haiti, according to an official memorandum, intensifying a sweeping crackdown on migration.

Authorities have paused green card and citizenship processing for people from countries already subject to travel restrictions announced in June by President Donald Trump, the memo from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated on Tuesday.

Other affected nations include Venezuela, Sudan, and Somalia.

Senior US officials had indicated in recent days that they would dramatically tighten restrictions on immigration following the shooting of two National Guard members last week.

The main suspect in the shooting, which resulted in one fatality, is an Afghan national who was trained by CIA in Afghanistan and entered the United States during mass evacuations as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

The memo said USCIS "plays an instrumental role in preventing terrorists from seeking safe haven in the United States."

The country had recently seen "what a lack of screening, vetting, and prioritising expedient adjudications can do to the American people," it added, citing the Afghan murder suspect.

Some immigration law experts said the document had plunged many people into limbo.

"Even people who fully passed the citizenship exam are having their cases put on hold, just inches from the finish line," said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, in a post on X.

Those whose applications have already been processed could also face more scrutiny, with the memo vowing a "comprehensive re-review" of nationals from the 19 countries who came to the United States after January 20, 2021.

Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the organiSation had received reports of cancelled oath ceremonies, naturalization interviews and adjustment of status interviews for individuals from countries listed on the travel ban.

