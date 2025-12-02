WAR ON GAZA
UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for ending 1967 Israeli occupation
The resolution was approved with 151 votes in favour, 11 against and 11 abstentions.
Resolution urges renewed negotiations and calls on states not to recognise border changes while increasing assistance to Palestinians. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on the "Peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine."

The draft resolution, which was penned by Djibouti, Jordan, Mauritania, Qatar, Senegal and Palestine, was approved on Tuesday with 151 votes in favour, 11 against and 11 abstentions.

The resolution reaffirms the UN's responsibility for the question of Palestine, calls for ending the 1967 Israeli occupation and upholding the two-state solution, and demands that Israel halt settlement activity and comply with international law.

It also urges renewed negotiations and calls on states not to recognise border changes while increasing assistance to Palestinians amid a severe humanitarian crisis.

Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

During the same period, Israel also killed at least 1,085 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and detained thousands more.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
