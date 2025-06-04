The US has vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in besieged Gaza.

The draft resolution expressed on Wednesday "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine," and recalled all parties' obligations to abide by international humanitarian and human rights law.

Slovenia proposed the draft resolution on behalf of the Security Council's elected 10 members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Slovenia— and received 14 votes.

US Charge d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea said before the vote that "US opposition to this resolution should come as no surprise."

"It is unacceptable for what it does say, it is unacceptable for what it does not say, and it is unacceptable for the manner in which it has been advanced," she added, accusing the Palestine resistance group Hamas of rejecting ceasefire deals.

"Any product that undermines our close ally Israel's security is a non-starter," Shea said.

She once more argued that "Israel has a right to defend itself" and claimed that "it is unconscionable that the UN still has not labelled and sanctioned Hamas as a terrorist organisation."

Veto after veto