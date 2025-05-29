The US State Department has indicated that a global suspension of visa processing for international students would be brief, as it increases scrutiny of applicants' social media activity.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Thursday encouraged prospective students to seek visa appointments and said: "I would not be recommending that if this was going to be weeks or months."

"I can tell you that it's something that would happen perhaps sooner rather than later," she told reporters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday ordered embassies and consulates to pause scheduling appointments for student visas pending new guidelines on checking applicants' social media posts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed consular sections to pause scheduling appointments for F, M, and J visa categories while a review of current screening processes is underway.