WORLD
2 min read
'Iran can never have a nuclear weapon': G7
G7 leaders say in a statement that they reiterate their support for the security of Israel.
'Iran can never have a nuclear weapon': G7
G7 leaders say they will remain “vigilant” to the implications for international energy market. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said, as tensions in the Middle East continued to rise.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement on Monday.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” they added.

Reiterating their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, they said: “In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”

They also affirmed the importance of the protection of civilians.

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” they said.

RelatedTRT Global - 'This is big stuff' — Trump cuts G7 trip short as fears of US attacks on Iran grow

The leaders said they will remain “vigilant” to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate to safeguard market stability.

Recommended

US President Donald Trump will return to Washington, DC later Monday, ending his participation in the G7 summit due to tensions in the Middle East.

“I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated air strikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

RelatedTRT Global - UK warns military strikes cannot stop Iran's capabilities amid widening conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking