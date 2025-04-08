WORLD
2 min read
EU prosecutors raid Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe
The investigation targets seven individuals suspected of forging hotel invoices and travel expenses between 2019 and 2024.
EU prosecutors raid Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe
The actions come "in the wake of a criminal investigation into possible abuse of position and authority at the ministry... involving funds from the (EU's) Internal Security Fund and the state budget of the Republic of Croatia", it added. / AP
April 8, 2025

European prosecutors and their local counterparts searched the Croatian foreign ministry as part of a probe into the alleged illegal use of funds, they said.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said on Tuesday it and Croatia's bureau for the fight against corruption and organised crime (USKOK) were jointly conducting "urgent evidence-collecting activities... in an investigation into possible illegal use of funds at the ministry of foreign and European affairs".

The actions come "in the wake of a criminal investigation into possible abuse of position and authority at the ministry... involving funds from the (EU's) Internal Security Fund and the state budget of the Republic of Croatia", it added.

"After questioning suspects, the EPPO will make a decision on further action."

It said no further details would be announced until then.

The ministry said in a statement that following an internal audit, it had reported to USKOK in January "irregularities related to the calculation of costs for travel orders of several employees from the (ministry's) IT support technical sector.”

The investigation targets seven people, of whom five would be questioned by local prosecutors and two by their EU peers, according to the state-run HRT television.

They are suspected of forging hotel invoices and costs for cars they used for official trips abroad from 2019 to 2024, it reported.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - EU lays out response to US tariffs, keeps door open for talks

History of corruption

Croatia has long struggled to contain widespread corruption.

Committing to fighting graft was key to its successful bid to join the European Union in 2013. However, corruption remains endemic.

Several ministers from Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's conservative HDZ party have stepped down amid corruption allegations since he took power in 2016.

The Luxembourg-based EPPO tackles suspected fraud involving the European Union's budget.

RelatedTRT Global - NATO chief says let us not be naive about China

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi