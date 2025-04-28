Donald Trump has signed an executive order to crack down on "sanctuary cities" that defy his hardline immigration policies, as the US president closes in on his first 100 days back in office.

Monday's order directs officials to publish within 30 days a list of states and local authorities that "obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws," saying those named risk losing access to certain government funding.

Trump will this week be hailing his achievements since returning to the White House, claiming successes on the economy, foreign policy and government efficiency, as well as on migration.

The Republican has claimed major progress in honouring his election campaign promises to stem illegal border crossings from Mexico, which soared to all-time highs under his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

But Trump's popularity has plunged since January, with more than 40 percent of Americans saying they "disapprove strongly" of him, according to a Washington Post-ABC opinion poll.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Monday noted a 95 percent drop in encounters of undocumented migrants at the Mexico border — from 140,000 to 7,000 — in the 12 months from March 2024, when Biden was still in office.

"America's borders are now secure because of President Trump," she said. "He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws and defended America's sovereignty."

Trump's election campaign rhetoric about taking on the alleged hordes of rapists and murderers resonated with American voters concerned about illegal immigration.

Butted heads with judges

Monday's executive order targets "sanctuary cities" that typically prohibit local officials from telling federal agents about undocumented immigrants if they are at risk of deportation.