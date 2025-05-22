TÜRKİYE
'West has failed': Erdogan calls for raising voice against killing of babies in Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan warned that Western institutions had failed the world’s moral integrity over Israel's brutal Gaza invasion, pledging support for the Palestinian people.
Erdogan hints at a possible visit to the US soon. / AA
May 22, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Western nations, calling their response to the Gaza crisis a failure of moral leadership.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters en route from Hungary on Thursday, described Gaza not only as a humanitarian tragedy but also as a measure of the world's moral integrity.

“It's is not just a humanitarian crisis in Gaza but a test of the international system’s sincerity, which Western institutions have failed,” Erdogan said.

He accused Israel of deliberately blocking aid to Gaza, warning that such actions are isolating it on the world stage and triggering a shift in European perceptions.

“You cannot remain silent as babies are being killed and starved to death,” he said, according to Daily Sabah.

"Europe is finally awakening to Israel’s actions," Erdogan stated, adding that history would hold accountable those who ignore the suffering in Gaza.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza, declaring that his country stands with humanity and will not waver.

Syria sanctions, US visit

Turning to regional diplomacy, Erdogan called for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, describing it as a crucial step toward achieving lasting stability.

He said such a move would demonstrate the effectiveness of Türkiye’s constructive approach to diplomacy in the Middle East.

Erdogan also noted the possibility of an upcoming visit to the US, expressing hope for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

