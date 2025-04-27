The death toll from an attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada has risen to 11, police have confirmed, calling it the city's "darkest day."

People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd on Sunday.

"Last night, as thousands gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety," Vancouver Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.

Besides the deaths, Rai said dozens more were injured, some critically, and warned that the number of fatalities could rise.

Rai said the driver, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene after bystanders intervened.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid," he added.

Canadians were ‘shocked’