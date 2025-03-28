A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, destroying buildings, a bridge and a dam.

At least 144 people have been killed on Friday in Myanmar, where photos and videos from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage.



At least nine died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

The 7.7 magnitude quake, with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, struck at midday and was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

The full extent of death, injury and destruction was not immediately clear — particularly in Myanmar, one of the world's poorest countries.



It is embroiled in a civil war, and information is tightly controlled.

The head of Myanmar’s military government said in a televised speech on Friday evening that at least 144 people were killed and 730 others were injured.

“The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.

Photos from the capital of Naypyidaw showed multiple buildings used to house civil servants destroyed by the quake and rescue crews pulling victims from the rubble.

Myanmar's government said blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas. Images of buckled and cracked roads in Mandalay and damaged highways, as well as the collapse of a bridge and dam, raised further concerns about how rescuers would even reach some areas in a country already enduring a widespread humanitarian crisis.

Earthquake-prone area

Near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market, a 33-storey building under construction, with a crane on top, crumpled into a cloud of dust, and onlookers could be seen screaming and running in a video posted on social media.