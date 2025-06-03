Spain’s Defence Ministry has ordered the suspension of an Israeli missile manufacturing licence, effectively cancelling a $310 million contract for the delivery of 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank systems meant for the Spanish Army and Marine Corps.

The decision, confirmed by Defence Ministry sources to Spanish news agency EFE on Tuesday, is part of Madrid’s broader effort to "reduce to zero" its technological dependency on Israel over its war on Gaza.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles’ office also revoked the contract initially awarded in October 2023 to Pap Tecnos, the Spanish subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

The purchase included 168 launch units, 1,680 Spike LR2 missiles, and full logistical support.

The alternative system under consideration is the US-made FGM-148F Javelin, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Related TRT Global - Spain still importing arms from Israel despite Gaza-related prohibition — report

‘Obsolescence’