US
2 min read
US ends COVID vaccine shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Covid-19 jab is no longer recommended for children and moms-to-be — a major shift in public health policy.
US ends COVID vaccine shots for healthy kids, pregnant women
The CDC is removing recommendations that children and pregnant people get the Covid-19 vaccine. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, US health regulators said.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a video statement on Tuesday that the vaccines have been removed from the CDC's immunisation schedule for those groups.

"As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy announced.

"Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children."

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic whose department oversees the CDC, has been remaking the US health system to align with President Donald Trump's goal of dramatically shrinking the federal government.

"Science has not changed" vs "It's good science"

Kennedy was flanked by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr Martin Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya during the announcement.

"It's common sense and it's good science," Bhattacharya said.

Recommended

"There's no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children," Makary added.

The US Food and Drug Administration last week said it plans to require new clinical trials for approval of annual Covid-19 boosters for healthy people under age 65, effectively limiting them to older adults and those at risk of developing severe illness.

Covid vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dr Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, stated after Kennedy’s announcement that "the science has not changed".

"In fact, growing evidence shows just how much vaccination during pregnancy protects the infant after birth, with the vast majority of hospitalised infants less than six months of age — those who are not yet eligible for vaccination — born to unvaccinated mothers," Fleischman added.

RelatedTRT Global - US detects cases of 'more contagious' COVID-19 variant

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing