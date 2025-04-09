Russia said that it was waiting for "explanations" from France after a Russian government employee was detained for hours at a Paris airport in what it called a "shameful spectacle".

The employee, whom Russia did not name, worked for the foreign ministry and had arrived in France on Sunday as part of an official delegation, Moscow said.

It said French border police confiscated her phone and computer upon landing and kept her waiting in border control for hours, despite her having been issued a French visa.

Ties between France and Russia have sunk to new depths in recent months as Moscow channels criticism towards Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron in particular over their support for Ukraine.

"What happened on April 6 at Charles de Gaulle airport has no explanation," Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday during a weekly press briefing.

"The Russian Embassy immediately sent a consular officer to the airport. Our diplomat had to wait almost seven hours for access to their colleague, who had arrived in France as part of an official delegation," she added.

"We do not intend to leave this without consequences," she said.

There was no immediate response from Paris.

"We have certainly demanded explanations from the French side. Frankly speaking, it is difficult to imagine how they will justify themselves," Zakharova said in the briefing.