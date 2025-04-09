TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges Israel to halt provocative attacks in Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry says that the international community must take action to stop Israel's unlawful behavior.
Israel must immediately end its "provocative a ttacks," which are threatening Syria's territorial integrity and destabilizing its security and stability, the ministry said. / AA
April 9, 2025

Türkiye has called on Tel Aviv to immediately abandon its "expansionist and occupying stance", warning that its actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the international community must take action to stop Israel's unlawful behavior.

“Israel’s activities in the West Bank and continued attacks on neighbouring countries are harming regional stability and peace,” the ministry warned, urging immediate restraint from Tel Aviv.

The Turkish ministry emphasised the importance of halting what it called “provocative attacks that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and destabilise its security,” urging Israel to act responsibly.

