Canada is in discussions with the European Union to join an EU drive to break its security dependency on the United States, with a focus on buying more defence equipment, including fighter jets, in Europe, a senior Canadian government official has confirmed.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said on Wednesday the plan includes building fighter jets in Canada.

In Canada, where US President Donald Trump has launched a trade war and has threatened economic coercion to make it the 51st American state, Defense Minister Bill Blair has been tasked by Prime Minister Mark Carney to review the purchase of America's F-35 fighter jets to see if there are other options "given the changing environment," a defence spokesman said on the weekend.

Carney has said the potential for having more production in Canada is a factor. A proposal by Sweden's Saab promised that assembly and maintenance of the Saab Gripen fighter jet would take place in Canada.

Carney said he intends to diversify Canada's procurement and enhance the country's relationship with the EU.

Canada's contract with US military contractor Lockheed Martin's F-35 remains in place, but Ottawa only made a legal commitment of funds for the first 16 aircraft. Canada agreed to buy 88 F-35s two years ago, but that might not happen now.

Relying less on US

On Wednesday, the EU's executive branch unveiled its "Readiness 2030" security strategy, urging member states to buy much of their military equipment in Europe, working mostly with European suppliers — in some cases, with EU help to cut prices and speed up orders.