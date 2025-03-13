Two days before US agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University student and Palestinian activist asked his wife if she knew what to do if immigration agents came to their door.

Noor Abdalla, Khalil's wife of more than two years, said she was confused. As a legal permanent resident of the US, surely Khalil did not have to worry about that, she recalls telling him.

"I didn't take him seriously. Clearly I was naive," Abdalla, a US citizen who is eight months pregnant, said in her first media interview.

US Department of Homeland Security agents handcuffed her husband on Saturday in the lobby of their university-owned apartment building in Manhattan.

Khalil's arrest is one of the first efforts by President Donald Trump, a Republican who returned to the White House in January, to fulfill his promise to seek deportation of some foreign students involved in the pro-Palestinian protest movement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdalla, a 28-year-old dentist in New York, sat in the front row of a Manhattan courtroom as Khalil's lawyers argued to a federal judge that he had been arrested in retaliation for his outspoken advocacy against Israel's military assault on Gaza following Hamas's October 2023 attack.

They told the judge that was a violation of Khalil's constitutional free speech rights.

The judge extended his order blocking Khalil's deportation while he considers whether the arrest was constitutional.

Trump has said, without evidence, that Khalil, 30, has promoted Hamas, the Palestinian movement that governs Gaza. His administration has said Khalil is not accused of or charged with a crime, but Trump says his presence in the US is "contrary to national and foreign policy interests".

Related TRT Global - Bid to deport Mahmoud Khalil might fail, but Trump sends 'chilling' message to non-citizens

'Kind, genuine soul'

On Sunday, the Trump administration transferred Khalil from a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement jail in Elizabeth, New Jersey, near Manhattan, to a jail in rural Jena, Louisiana, about 2,000 km (1,200 miles) away.

Abdalla and Khalil met in Lebanon in 2016 when she joined a volunteer programme Khalil was overseeing at a non-profit group that provides educational scholarships to Syrian youth. They started as friends before a seven-year long-distance relationship led to their New York wedding in 2023.

"He is the most incredible person who cares so much for other people," she said. "He is the most kind, genuine soul."

The couple are expecting their first child in late April. She said she hoped Khalil would be free by then. She showed a picture of a recent sonogram: a boy whose name they have yet to choose.

"I think it would be very devastating for me and for him to meet his first child behind a glass screen," Abdalla said, adding that Khalil had insisted on doing all the cooking, laundry and cleaning through her pregnancy. "I've always been so excited to have my first baby with the person I love."