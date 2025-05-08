A humanitarian aid ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine has arrived at the Toros Port in the Turkish northern province of Samsun as part of a UN World Food Program (WFP) initiative to support crisis-hit regions, including Syria.

The Beirut-flagged "Brave Commander" was welcomed on Thursday with a ceremony by the WFP Türkiye Office, Turkish Foreign Ministry, Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Samsun Governorship.

Acting Deputy Gov. of Samsun Kemal Yildiz described the shipment as a symbol of shared conscience and solidarity for all humanity.

Voicing pride at hosting the WFP, Yildiz underlined that Türkiye has been a leader in food supply to the UN agency and has made voluntary contributions to the program since its inception.

Stephen Cahill, WFP country director in Türkiye, emphasised the operation’s significance.

“We stand today in the Port of Samsun, which is a vital gateway for WFP's humanitarian operations in our quest to end world hunger. We welcome the Brave Commander today, which symbolises our international solidarity and our swift humanitarian action.”

Türkiye’s strategic role in global food distribution

Cahill noted that the ship, which first carried humanitarian aid from Ukraine when the Black Sea Grain Corridor Initiative began in 2022, holds special importance for the WFP.

“This showed the commitment that the Turkish government has towards humanitarian action, but it also ensured that WFP had access to food around the world, which is extremely important for our operations,” he added, expressing gratitude to the Samsun Governorship, the Foreign Ministry and donor countries for their support.

He acknowledged Türkiye’s strategic role in global food distribution, noting that the WFP has purchased $1.1 billion worth of food from Türkiye in the last five years --all distributed as humanitarian aid globally.