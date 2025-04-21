WORLD
What happens when a pope dies?
Pope Francis’ passing sets off a series of Vatican traditions, from the breaking of his ring to the conclave that will elect a new pope.
April 21, 2025

  • The Camerlengo (cardinal chamberlain) confirms his death, seals his private papers and apartments, and ceremonially destroys the papal Fisherman’s Ring to prevent forgeries.

    The Vatican enters sede vacante — a period when the papal seat is empty and no major decisions can be made.

  • The pope’s body is displayed in an open coffin in St Peter’s Basilica for thousands, including world leaders, to pay their respects.

    The funeral takes place within the first six days of the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period that includes masses held across Rome.

  • Between 15 and 20 days after the pope’s death, the conclave begins.

    138 cardinals under 80 from around the world gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they are locked in and cut off from the outside world until a new pope is chosen by a two-thirds majority.

