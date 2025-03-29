A total of 127 Turkish industrial companies will take part in Hannover Messe, one of the world’s leading industrial trade fairs, set to take place next Monday through Friday in Hannover, Germany.

The fair, traditionally held in early spring in the capital of Lower Saxony, this year will focus on “Shaping the Future with Technology” and “Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Transformation” as its key themes.

Now in its 78th edition, Hannover Messe is expected to host more than 4,000 companies from over 150 countries, including 1,200 from Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is set to leave office soon, will open the fair for the final time in his current term.

Türkiye to have strong presence at fair

Türkiye will be represented by 127 companies, including 61 under the national participation program. Turkish industrialists will showcase their latest innovations and products to visitors from Germany, one of Türkiye’s key export markets, as well as other countries.



Startups from Teknopark Istanbul will also be featured in the fair.

Hannover Messe, launched in 1947 after World War II, has hosted Türkiye under a national participation program since 1992.