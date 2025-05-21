AFRICA
2 min read
Top Al Shabab leader among dozens of terrorists killed in Somalia military operations
Those killed in counterterrorism operations include Al Shabab's top leader responsible for mortar attacks in Mogadishu since 2023, says the security agency.
Top Al Shabab leader among dozens of terrorists killed in Somalia military operations
Last Sunday, at least 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, an official said. / AA
May 21, 2025

Somali security forces have killed 45 Al Shabab terrorists, including the group's top leader responsible for mortar attacks in Mogadishu since 2023, during counterterrorism operations in the Hiran and Lower Shabelle regions, according to an official statement.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) statement said six air strikes were carried out in the El-Hareeri area of the Hiran region from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday, killing 45 "Khawarij fighters, including both leaders and militiamen."

The Somali government refers to Al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, as Khawarij.

Ahmed Mohamud, a security official in the region who spoke with Anadolu over the phone, said the intelligence services used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a location where the group and its top operatives were hiding.

Serious threats

According to NISA, those killed in the operations included Al Shabab's top leader, who has been responsible for mortar attacks in Mogadishu since 2023.

Recommended

He was killed during a planned operation near Sabib in the Lower Shabelle region.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups Al Shabab and Daesh posing the most serious threats.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government for over 16 years, and they frequently target government officials and military personnel.

RelatedTRT Global - Deadly suicide bombing hits military facility in Somalia

Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence