The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday set May 19, 2026 to start the confirmation of charges hearing for Khaled Mohamed Ali el Hishri, a Libyan national accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed at the capital Tripoli's Mitiga prison between 2015 and 2020.

El Hishri was surrendered to the court on Monday following his arrest in Germany in July pursuant to a sealed ICC warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber I. He remained in German custody until national proceedings under Article 59 of the Rome Statute were completed.

During Wednesday's initial appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber I, the presiding judge stressed that the session was limited to confirming his identity, ensuring he understood the allegations and his rights, and setting a date for the next procedural phase.

He already received a copy of the arrest warrant in Arabic, the judges noted.

A court officer read out the alleged crimes, which include cruel treatment, torture, murder, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence, as well as crimes against humanity such as imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual violence, murder and persecution.