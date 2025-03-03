Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel would not allow Egypt to "violate the peace treaty" between the two countries signed in 1979.

Katz made the remarks on Monday during a ceremony commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the death of former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He acknowledged Egypt's status as "the largest and most powerful Arab country."

He noted, however, that "we will not allow them (the Egyptians) to violate the peace agreement. We will not allow them to violate infrastructure. We are dealing with this, but the agreement exists."

Egypt has not responded to Katz's statements.

The comments come "amid rumours by right-wing elements online that the Egyptian army was preparing to attack Israel unexpectedly, despite the peace agreement," according to the report.

The rumours have aroused concern among many Israelis, it added.

Israel's political attacks on Egypt

This is not the first time in recent months that an Israeli official has expressed apprehension over Egypt's investments on its own military.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon has also questioned why Egypt is expanding its defence capabilities.