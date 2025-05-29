Two decades after NASA was tasked with tracking near-Earth asteroids, scientists are now warning of a new threat: asteroids co-orbiting with Venus. These asteroids—circling the Sun along a similar path—are capable of colliding with Earth, according to a recent study co-authored by multiple scientists.

Venus co-orbital asteroids are classified as potentially hazardous if they are at least 140 meters wide and pass within 0.05 astronomical units of Earth’s orbit. Though they follow Venus’s path, these elusive bodies can drift toward Earth and evade current detection systems.

NASA scientists surveyed a region extending 1.3 astronomical units (approximately 194 million kilometres).

Titled “The Invisible Threat: Assessing the Collisional Hazard Posed by the Undiscovered Venus Co-Orbital Asteroids,” the study reveals that low-eccentricity asteroids are particularly difficult to detect from Earth.

Venus’s co-orbitals often have eccentric orbits—a pattern believed to result more from observational challenges than from their true orbital characteristics.

To investigate further, researchers created simulated “clones” of these asteroids and ran orbital models spanning 36,000 virtual years. They found that asteroids with low eccentricities and low inclinations could indeed cross Earth’s orbit and pose a collisional hazard.

"Twenty co-orbital asteroids of Venus are currently known," the authors write. "Co-orbital status protects these asteroids from close approaches to Venus, but it does not protect them from encountering Earth."

How real is the risk?