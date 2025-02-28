A recent Pew Research study, which surveyed over 35,000 Americans, notes a rise in the number of religiously unaffiliated adults, which has increased from 16% in 2007 to 29% today. This growing demographic reflects a broader cultural shift away from traditional religious practices. Additionally, the percentage of US adults identifying with other religions has risen slightly, from 5% in 2007 to 7% in 2024.

Moreover, a notable 35% of US adults have changed their religious affiliation from what they practiced in childhood, indicating a dynamic landscape of belief systems. Interestingly, the decline in religious identification among self-described conservatives is less pronounced, dropping from 89% to 82%.