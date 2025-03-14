WORLD
2 min read
Russia claims retaking two more villages in Kursk border region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in Kursk is "obviously very difficult".
Russia claims retaking two more villages in Kursk border region
This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 13, 2025, shows destructions in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region. / Photo: AFP
March 14, 2025

Russia said Saturday it had retaken two more villages from Ukrainian forces in its Kursk border region where it has launched an offensive to wrest back seized territory.

Moscow has pushed this week to retake a large part of the land that Ukraine originally captured in its western Kursk region.

The Russian defence ministry said troops took control over the villages of Zaoleshenka and Rubanshchina — north and west of the town of Sudzha, the main town that Moscow reclaimed this week.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin a day earlier called on embattled Ukrainian troops in Kursk to "surrender", while his US counterpart Donald Trump urged the Kremlin to spare their lives.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the situation in Kursk is "obviously very difficult".

The Ukrainian army on Saturday published a map on social media that showed its troops had retreated west towards the border.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin calls on Ukrainian troops in Kursk to surrender

Drones repelled

Recommended

Ukraine said Saturday it had downed 130 Russian-launched drones across the country at night, as international efforts to end the three-year war intensify.

Kiev's air force said the Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over 14 regions and that Moscow had also attacked with two ballistic missiles.

Kiev also said that the number of wounded in a Russian strike a day earlier on Zelenskyy's hometown Kryvy Rig rose to 14.

On Friday, officials said Russia attacked a residential area of the central Ukrainian city — regularly targeted throughout Moscow's more than three-year invasion.

"Fourteen people were wounded, among them two children," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the wounded children were a two-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Lysak said the missile attack destroyed over a dozen large apartment buildings and 10 private houses.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector