WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US approves $3 billion military sales to Israel amid ceasefire talks
The approved sales include munitions, guidance kits, and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers.
US approves $3 billion military sales to Israel amid ceasefire talks
The latest sales come as the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is set to expire on Saturday evening, with negotiations for the next phase underway in Cairo. / Reuters
February 28, 2025

The US has approved potential foreign military sales to Israel worth $3 billion, according to the State Department.

The sales include munitions, guidance kits, and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined an "emergency exists," requiring the immediate sales to Israel, waiving the Congressional review requirement.

The largest portion of the deal — valued at $2.04 billion — includes 35,529 MK 84 or BLU-117 general-purpose bomb bodies and 4,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

Another $675.7 million package includes MK 83 and BLU-110 bomb bodies and JDAM guidance kits, with deliveries estimated to begin in 2028.

Israel will also receive D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers for $295 million, with deliveries in 2027.

The Trump administration justified the sales as critical to Israel's defence and as a deterrent to regional threat, stating they align with the US national interest to assist Israel.

The US has faced longstanding criticism for supporting Israel's genocidal war on Gaza amid widespread reports of violations of international and US laws.

A State Department report in May said it is "reasonable to assess" that Israel used US-made weapons in ways that are inconsistent with international humanitarian law. The report stopped short of reaching a definitive conclusion, saying it does not have "complete information."

Recommended

Israeli carnage

The latest sales come as the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is set to expire on Saturday evening, with negotiations for the next phase underway in Cairo.

Israel has killed over 48,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Tel Aviv reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, causing a major shortage in basic necessities, including food, water, medicine and electricity, while displacing almost the entire population of the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack