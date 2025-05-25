CULTURE
Iranian director Jafar Panahi wins Cannes top prize for 'It Was Just An Accident' film
Panahi urges unity and freedom for all Iranians in his speech at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
The 78th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall after Closing ceremony / Reuters
May 25, 2025

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has won the Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for his 11th feature, It Was Just An Accident.

In his speech on Saturday, he urged unity and freedom for all Iranians, regardless of their differences.

The film marks Panahi's first official work following a 15-year filmmaking ban and years of imprisonment in Iran.

Selected among 22 competing works at this year's festival, the film is set for release in France on September 10.

With the award, Panahi now has the rare honour of winning the top prize at all three major European film festivals, after nabbing Berlin's Golden Bear for "Taxi" in 2015 and the Golden Lion at Venice for "The Circle" in 2000.

Other awards

Norwegian director Joachim Trier was awarded the Grand Prize, or second prize, for “Valeur Sentimentale.”

The Jury Prize, or third prize, was shared between Spanish director Olivier Laxe for Sirat and German director Mascha Schilinski for “Sound of Falling.”

The short Film Award was given to Palestinian director Tawfeek Barhom for “I'm Glad You're Dead Now.”

The Best Director Award went to Brazilian Kleber Mendonca Filho for his film “The Secret Agent.”

The Special Jury Prize went to Chinese director Bi Gan for his film “Resurrection.”

The Best Screenplay Award went to Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, who wrote the script for “The Young Mother’s Home.”

Brazilian Wagner Moura, who starred in “The Secret Agent”, was named Best Actor, and French actress Nadia Melliti, who starred in “The Little Sister”, was named Best Actress.

The Camera d'Or Award went to Iraqi director Hasan Hadi for the film “The President's Cake.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
