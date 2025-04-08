Relatives and friends of two photographers killed in an accident over the weekend at a music festival in Mexico City paid tribute to their lost loved ones on Monday.

The photographers covering the Axe Ceremonia festival died when a decorative structure collapsed on them Saturday.

They were identified as Berenice Giles, 28, and Miguel Hernandez, 26.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said it was an accident but clarified there should not be impunity.

"We must see how that equipment that fell was set up," she told a news conference.

The structure was being moved by a crane when it came crashing down.