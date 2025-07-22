​​​​​​​German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan on Tuesday criticised her government for not signing a declaration by more than two dozen countries that demands an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

"I would have liked Germany to join the signal sent by the 29 partners. What is happening in Gaza right now is incomprehensible. Innocent children are dying. People are starving," Alabali Radovan told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"An immediate and lasting ceasefire is needed now—not at some point in the future," she added, while reiterating that the demands in the letter were “understandable.”

Related TRT Global - 'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade

Alabali Radovan stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and allow much-needed humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

"The civilian population in Gaza must not be further crushed between the front lines. Children, families, the elderly – they need water, food, medical care, and security," she said.

"International law must be respected! Allow aid deliveries to pass through unhindered! Allow safe humanitarian corridors and unhindered access for the UN and humanitarian organisations!"