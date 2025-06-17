Iran has accused the Group of Seven nations of siding with Israel in its call for "de-escalation" in their intensifying conflict, now in its fifth day.

"The G7 must give up its one-sided rhetoric and tackle the real source of the escalation – Israel's aggression," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Tuesday.

"Israel has launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran... in violation of... the UN Charter," the spokesperson said.

"Hundreds of innocent people have been killed, our public and state facilities and people's homes are brutally demolished.

"Iran is defending itself against a cruel aggression. Does Iran really have any other choice?" he asked.

At a G7 summit in Canada on Monday, leaders including US President Donald Trump had called for "de-escalation" of the conflict while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself.