North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
North's move follows South’s own decision to end year-long loudspeaker campaign, according to Yonhap news agency
South Korean soldiers work on a loudspeaker set up for propaganda broadcasts in picture provided by Defense Ministry. / Reuters
June 12, 2025

North Korea stopped its loudspeaker broadcasts along the border with South Korea late Wednesday, a day after Seoul halted its own anti‑Pyongyang campaign, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

“There are no areas where such broadcasts are being detected,” the agency quoted Col. Lee Sung‑jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying. “They ceased late Wednesday and clearly did not take place in the early hours or in the morning.”

The military is continuing to monitor North Korea’s activities near the border, he added.

South Korea’s decision to end its year‑long loudspeaker campaign came on orders from newly elected President Lee Jae‑myung, who took office Wednesday and called for steps to reduce tensions and rebuild trust between the two sides.

Pyongyang has not yet confirmed the halt in its broadcasts, which were last heard late Wednesday night, according to Seoul officials.

The rival loudspeaker campaigns, often used to deliver propaganda, have long been a source of friction along the demilitarised zone separating the two countries.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
