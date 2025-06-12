North Korea stopped its loudspeaker broadcasts along the border with South Korea late Wednesday, a day after Seoul halted its own anti‑Pyongyang campaign, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

“There are no areas where such broadcasts are being detected,” the agency quoted Col. Lee Sung‑jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying. “They ceased late Wednesday and clearly did not take place in the early hours or in the morning.”

The military is continuing to monitor North Korea’s activities near the border, he added.