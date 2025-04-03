Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.

The EU and Türkiye held the first High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) meeting in six years in Brussels on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"We held the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting today in Brussels, after a six-year hiatus, in a very constructive atmosphere," Simsek said on X.

"In the productive meetings with our EU counterparts, a consensus emerged on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas," he added.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue resumes after six-year hiatus

Modernisation of customs union

Issues such as the modernisation of the Customs Union and visa facilitation were also discussed between the two sides.

"The deepening of relations with Europe-based international financial institutions was evaluated," Simsek noted.

"The HLED represents a mutual commitment to strengthening the EU-Türkiye economic and financial relations," said a joint statement issued following the meeting.