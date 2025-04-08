Asian shares sank again as the latest set of US tariffs, including a massive 104 percent levy on Chinese imports, was due to take effect.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index initially lost nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, and markets in South Korea, New Zealand and Australia also declined.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6 percent after wiping out an early gain of 4.1 percent. That took it nearly 19 percent below its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1 percent.

The sharply higher tariffs were scheduled to kick in after midnight Eastern time in the US, and investors have no idea what to make of Trump's trade war.

The retreat overnight and into early Wednesday in Asia followed rallies for stocks globally earlier in the day, with indexes up 6 percent in Tokyo, 2.5 percent in Paris and 1.6 percent in Shanghai.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1 percent to 2,315.27, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 2 percent to 7,359.30. Shares in New Zealand also fell.

China's blue chips slipped 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 3.1 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7 percent.

Late on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said China was manipulating currency to protect against tariffs, but he thought China would make a deal at some point.

"US and China are stuck in an unprecedented, and expensive, game of chicken, and it seems that both sides are unwilling to back down," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.