Reporter's top journalism award comes amid row over her reportage that misidentified an accused torturer, sparking fierce debate over truth, ethics, and credibility in war reporting.
CNN's Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward is the recipient of the 2025 Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism / AFP
May 1, 2025

Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, has been awarded the 2025 Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism — a decision that has sparked controversy just months after a disputed report from Syria.

"We are delighted to present the Daniel Pearl Award to Clarissa Ward. Her career has been a consistent embodiment of courage and integrity — marked by an unwavering commitment to truth, fearless reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones, and steadfast dedication to journalistic ethics, even under immense pressure," said Judea Pearl for The Daniel Pearl Foundation.

Last December, Ward published a dramatic segment depicting the rescue of a Syrian man she described as a wrongfully imprisoned civilian.

The man was later identified as Salama Mohammad Salama, a former regime intelligence officer accused of torture and extortion.

While CNN later stated it had been misled about Salama’s identity and that the decision to release him was made by rebel forces on the ground, critics faulted Ward for failing to verify key details.

The Los Angeles Press Club's decision to honor Ward for her "unwavering commitment to truth" has drawn backlash, with some questioning the credibility of the award considering the fallout from the report.

By Murat Sofuoglu
