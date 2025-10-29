EUROPE
NATO says planned US troop cuts in Europe routine 'adjustment', nothing 'unusual'
Alliance says Washington’s commitment remains firm despite plans to scale back some deployments on the eastern flank.
FILE PHOTO: NATO troops take part in an exercise at Smardan training range, near Galati, Romania, February, 2025. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

NATO said on Wednesday it had been informed in advance of US plans to reduce some of its troops deployed on the alliance's eastern flank, describing the move as an "adjustment" and nothing "unusual".

Washington's commitment to the alliance remained "clear" and its presence in Europe sizeable, a NATO official told AFP.

"Even with this adjustment, the US force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years, with many more US forces on the continent than before 2022," the official said.

The US has been expected to announce drawdowns in Europe following a review of its military deployments worldwide - but no move has been officially communicated yet.

Romania's defence ministry, however, previewed the scale-down on Wednesday, saying Washington was to halt the rotation of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

NATO swiftly downplayed the significance of the planned US reduction in personnel.

"The US commitment to NATO is clear," the official said.

"NATO has robust defence plans in place and we are working to ensure we maintain the right forces and capabilities to deter potential aggression and provide for our collective defence."

SOURCE:AFP
