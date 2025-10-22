AFRICA
At least 63 killed in multi-vehicle crash in western Uganda: police
The accident happened around 2100 GMT on Tuesday on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.
An ambulance drives near the scene of a blast in Kampala, Uganda [FILE]. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police have said.

The incident occurred on the Kampala-Gulu highway just after midnight, when two buses "met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres," police said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but instead caused "a chain reaction" which led to at least four other vehicles "losing control and overturning several times," the statement said.

"As a result, 63 people lost their lives, all occupants from the involved vehicles and several others sustained injuries," police said.

Those hurt had been taken to Kiryandongo Hospital and other nearby medical facilities, the statement said, but did not give any further details on the number injured or the extent of their wounds.

RelatedTRT World - At least 48 killed as Uganda bus rams into tractor and truck

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
