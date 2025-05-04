WORLD
2 min read
Trump says he's unsure whether people in US entitled to due process guaranteed in Constitution
"I don't know. I'm not, I’m not a lawyer. I don't know," Trump says.
Trump says he's unsure whether people in US entitled to due process guaranteed in Constitution
President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL. / AP
May 4, 2025

President Donald Trump said he was unsure whether people in the US are entitled to due process rights guaranteed in the US Constitution as his administration pushes aggressively to deport immigrants who are in the country illegally and other non-citizens.

Trump made his comments during an interview conducted on Friday that was set to air on Sunday on NBC’s "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker." Welker asked Trump whether he agreed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said last month that "of course" all people in the US are entitled to due process, which generally requires the government to provide notice and a hearing before taking certain adverse legal actions.

"I don't know. I'm not, I’m not a lawyer. I don't know," Trump said, adding that such a requirement would mean "we'd have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials."

Trump added that his lawyers "are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said."

On April 19 the Supreme Court justices temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants it accused of being gang members. Trump's administration, which has invoked a rarely used wartime law, has urged the justices to lift or narrow their order.

US Solicitor General D John Sauer said in a filing to the Supreme Court that detainees are receiving advance notice of their removals and have had "adequate time" to file claims for judicial review.

RelatedEl Salvador has offered to house American criminals in its jails: US
Recommended

The justices also directed Trump's administration on April 10 to facilitate the return to the United States of a Salvadoran man who the government has acknowledged was deported in error to El Salvador.

That man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, remains in a detention center in El Salvador. A federal judge presiding over the case has ordered Trump's administration to provide additional information on what steps it has taken to secure Abrego Garcia's return.

Separately, Trump said during the NBC interview that pursuing a third presidential term "is not something I'm looking to do."

"It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do," said Trump, who has occasionally hinted he would like to run for a third term.

The Constitution's 22nd Amendment states in part: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

RelatedOne million migrants in US rely on protections that Trump could target

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats