ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Don't travel to Israel, Iraq and Iran — US tells citizens
US State Department cautions citizens against travelling to Israel, Iraq and Iran as it activates Middle East "task force" amid intense Israel-Iran fighting.
Don't travel to Israel, Iraq and Iran — US tells citizens
Iran says its long-range missiles tore through multiple layers of Israeli air defences in the early hours of Wednesday. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

The United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iraq or Iran, as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies following unprecedented Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-strikes.

"We remind US citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Israeli attacks against Iran enter sixth day, with both sides exchanging strikes in what has become their most intense direct confrontation to date.

RelatedTRT Global - US mulling military move against Iran as Middle East tensions soar — official

Bruce said the US had established a 24-hour Middle East Task Force to support citizens and diplomatic staff across the region.

The task force, she said, has issued more than 30 security alerts and updated travel advisories for multiple countries.

"The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel, and diplomatic engagement," she said.

Recommended

The US, which does not have an embassy in Iran, has already reduced staffing at its embassy in Iraq and authorised the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from both Iraq and Israel.

Bruce did not confirm whether preparations were under way for possible evacuations of US nationals, but her remarks come amid growing speculation over whether Washington may be drawn directly into the conflict.

Israel launched large-scale air strikes on Iran on Friday, killing more than 220 and wounding over 1400. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, and fighting has continued daily since.

The escalation has fuelled international concern over the risk of a broader regional war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'